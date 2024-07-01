Viral: Ira Khan's Adorable Pics With Grandmother Zeenat Hussain

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Ira Khan shared beautiful pictures with grandmother Zeenat Hussain on her Instagram profile on Monday. The pictures are presumably from Zeenat Hussian's 90th birthday party which was celebrated last month. In the pictures, Zeenat Hussain and Ira Khan are dressed in their traditional best. They can be seen sporting their best smiles for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Ira Khan wrote, "Our faces when we whoop your bums at court piece!" and dropped a series of loved emojis. Take a look:

Last month, Aamir Khan hosted a big birthday party for his mother Zeenat Hussain. Aamir Khan celebrated his mother's birthday with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, daughter Ira, sisters Nikhat and Farhat, sons Junaid and Azad, and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare along with other friends and family members. Pictures from the festivities were shared by several fan pages dedicated to Aamir Khan on social media. One of the shots features Aamir seated next to his mom Zeenat Hussain. Another click features Zeenat Hussain cutting her birthday cake with her family by her side. Take a look at the pictures here:

#AamirKhan Celebrates His Mom Zeenat Hussain's 90th Birthday pic.twitter.com/v5JU0SfkrF — Irina Romanova (@Sabrina_AKF) June 14, 2024

A few days ago, Ira shared candid snapshots from her wedding festivities. In the first picture, Ira and husband Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing for the cameras. In the second picture, Nupur Shikhare and Ira's mother Reena Dutta can be seen posing adorably. While Reena Dutta is dressed up for the occasion, Nupur Shikhare can be seen wearing a black hoodie. Ira also shared some goofy mirror selfies. Ira wrote in the caption, "Before it began! I was so fascinated by how odd I looked with full hair and make-up and sweatpants. It was too amusing. I loved it. Please notice how he's always stealing my comfy clothes!! But then I get to cuddle him while he's in them so win-win." Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai in January. Later, they flew down to Udaipur to host their wedding festivities. The festivities included a mehendi ceremony, a dinner night, a pyjama party and a fun sangeet. The newlyweds hosted a grand reception in Mumbai as well.