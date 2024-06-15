At Aamir Khan's Mother Zeenat Hussain's Birthday Party, Full House With Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, Ira-Junaid And Others

Aamir Khan with family. (courtesy: aamirkhanallindiafans)

It was fam-jam time at Aamir Khan's house earlier this week. The occasion was Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday. Aamir Khan celebrated his mother's birthday with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, daughter Ira, sisters Nikhat and Farhat, sons Junaid and Azad, and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare along with other friends and family members. Pictures from the festivities were shared by several fan pages dedicated to Aamir Khan on social media. One of the shots features Aamir sitting next to his mom Zeenat Hussain. Another click features Zeenat Hussain cutting her birthday cake with her family by her side.

Juhi Chalwa, who was one of the attendees, shared an inside photo from the occasion on her Instagram stories earlier this week. The picture features Juhi Chawla posing with Aamir Khan and his sister Farhat. The actress captioned the picture, "So happy to meet all the family at Ammi's special birthday." Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla are co-stars of films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Tum Mere Ho, Love Love Love, Daulat Ki Jung and of course, Andaz Apna Apna.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. His upcoming project as a producer includes Lahore, 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.