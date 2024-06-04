Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Lost 26 Kg In Two Years For His Debut Film Maharaj: Report

Image instagrammed by Avinash Gowariker. (courtesy: AvinashGowariker)

Aamir Khan's son Junaid, who is all set to make his debut in the Netflix original Maharaj, has been undergone a drastic physical transformation for his character. He lost 26 kg in two years for his character in the film, reported news agency IANS. Junaid will play the character of a journalist in the film. Junaid has a bunch of projects at hand. The first poster from the film Maharaj unveiled a few days ago. Maharaj has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra who previously directed Rani Mukerji in Hichki.

The poster from Maharaj featured actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan. Junaid plays a journalist in the film. The caption accompanying the post read, "The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix. #MaharajOnNetflix #JunaidKhan". Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Maharaj has been backed by Yash Raj Films and it is slated to release on June 14 on Netflix. Check out the poster of Maharaj here:

Maharaj has been collaboratively made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix. Maharaj also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The project was officially announced on February 29. The caption on the post read, "A powerful man with secrets to hide. A journalist's fight to uncover the truth. Maharaj is coming soon only on Netflix." Take a look:

Apart from Maharaj, Junaid has been working on another significant project with actress Sai Pallavi. Junaid has also signed an untitled project with Khushi Kapoor. Set in the 1800s, Maharaj is reportedly inspired by true events and it will showcase the story of a journalist, who decides to pursue challenging stories of truth and courage that question the society.