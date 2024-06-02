To Birthday Boy Junaid Khan, A Wish From Sister Ira: 'You're Growing Up'

Image instagrammed by Ira Khan. (courtesy: Ira Khan)

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan received an adorable birthday wish from sister Ira Khan. Ira Khan shared two pictures on her Instagram stories. In the first picture, Junaid can be seen cutting the birthday cake. In another, the siblings can be seen posing for a cute selfie. On the picture, Ira wrote, "You're growing up! You didn't crib about taking this picture! Love you so much, Junnu. Happy Birthday." In the picture, Junaid can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt while Ira wears a jacket. Take a look:

Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to make his debut in Siddharth P Malhotra's Maharaj. The first poster from the film unveiled recently. The poster features actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. Junaid plays a journalist in the film. The caption accompanying the post read, "The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix. #MaharajOnNetflix #JunaidKhan". Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Maharaj has been backed by Yash Raj Films and it is slated to release on June 14 on Netflix. Check out the poster of Maharaj here:

Maharaj has been collaboratively made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix. Maharaj also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The project was officially announced on February 29. The caption on the post read, "A powerful man with secrets to hide. A journalist's fight to uncover the truth. Maharaj is coming soon only on Netflix." Take a look:

Set in the 1800s, Maharaj is reportedly inspired by true events and it will showcase the story of a journalist, who is hailed as a hero after he decides to pursue challenging stories of truth and courage that question the society.