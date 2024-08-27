Why Aamir Khan Decided To Move Away From Films: "Unaware Of My Own Children's Challenges"

Aamir Khan revealed he wanted to move away from films on Rhea Chakraborty's talk show Chapter 2. Aamir Khan said his decision was driven by guilt, propelled by his prolonged absence during the growing up years of his kids Ira and Junaid and Azad. Aamir Khan recalled the struggles his kids had to face during those years and said with a deep sense of regret, "Ira was struggling with depression at the time, she is much better now. But then she needed me. Junaid is starting his career. He has lived his life without me. And now, perhaps he is taking the last big step in his life, towards his career. If I am not with him at this time, then what's the point? Azad is 9 years now. In another 3 years, he will be a teenager. His childhood won't come back."

During the same conversation, Aamir Khan revealed pandemic dawned on him that he missed out the prime moments in his kids' lives. "I had strong feelings for my family, but my focus was always on winning over the audience. I had no idea about their feelings or needs when they were young. I knew everything about my team and directors but was unaware of my own children's challenges," said an emotional Aamir Khan. Aamir finally clarified the reason behind his decision to move away from films. "I decided to leave films because I was angry at myself and my work for taking me away from my family. I didn't want to be associated with it," the actor said.

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986 during his early years in the industry. Their marriage ended in 2002. They share a daughter Ira and a son Junaid. Later, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they announced their divorce in 2022. They continue to co-parent son Azad. Aamir Khan made a comeback with Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, but the film was a big failure at the box office. Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.