Aamir Khan On The Possibility Of Remarrying: "I'm 59, <i>Mushkil Lag Raha Hai</i>"

Aamir Khan, who appeared as a guest on Rhea Chakraborty's talk show Chapter 2, talked about the possibility of remarrying. Aamir Khan married twice earlier. Despite his failed marriages, Aamir Khan said that he enjoys companionship and he needs a partner. The superstar shared, "I'm 59 now, abhi kahan shaadi karunga, mushkil laga raha hai. (Where will I get married, it's difficult right now). I have so many relationships in my life right now, I've reconnected with my family, I have my kids, I have my brother and sisters. I'm trying to be a better person. And professionally, too."

When asked for a relationship advice, he told Rhea he's not the best person to share advices as he had two failed marriages. He said, "I don't want to live alone. I want a partner. I'm not a loner. I like companionship. At this point, I'm very close to Reena, I'm very close to Kiran. We are one family. Life has no guarantee. You can't be sure of even a single day. I can't trust my own life, how can I trust someone else's life?"

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986 during his early years in the industry. Their marriage ended in 2002. They share a daughter Ira and a son Junaid. Later, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they announced their divorce in 2022. They continue to co-parent son Azad.

Rhea Chakraborty participated in reality shows like TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, Gone in 60 Seconds. She acted in films like Tuneega Tuneega, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi. She was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress was granted bail after 28 days. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020.