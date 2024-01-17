Pic Inside: Ira Khan's Sparkly Wedding Ring

Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare. (courtesy: khan.ira)

We can't keep calm because Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has just shared another picture of her engagement ring. In her Instagram Stories, Ira Khan, who married celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare earlier this month, has posted a picture of her left hand. What caught our attention was her gorgeous ring – a classic piece featuring a giant diamond in the centre and smaller ones encircling it. If you think she shared the picture to flaunt her ring, let us correct you. The diva wanted us to focus on her nails, which she got done two weeks ago and still look fabulous. Tagging the nail studio and thanking them for their work, Ira wrote, “I am absolutely terrible at taking pictures of my nails...Super intricate details nail art or this simple hombre. They are insanely good. This is after 2 weeks of mehendi and football and eating with my hands.”

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in November 2022. On January 3 this year, the couple registered their marriage in a private ceremony in Mumbai and then hosted a big celebration in Rajasthan. Following that, the newlyweds also hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Ira Khan shared a picture from her marriage registration ceremony. In their picture, Ira and Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing alongside their loved ones. Captioning the post, Ira wrote, “I dragged a bunch of people from all over the world to India and they came also!”

Before that, Ira Khan had shared a photo album featuring her “pre wedding things,” which has now been taken down. While all the pictures were screaming fun, one particular snap features Ira posing with a cigarette in her mouth while getting her hair coloured. As soon as she posted the photos, a segment of users started trolling Ira in the comments. Read all about it here.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta.