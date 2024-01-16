Ira Khan's 'Pre-Wedding' Pics Include One With A Cigarette. The Internet Noticed

Ira shared this image. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Ira Khan – daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan – has always believed in keeping it real with her Instagram family. Be it her mental health battles or her adorable love story with husband, celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, Ira has always been her candid best on social media. In line with this, Ira shared a bunch of images of her doing “pre-wedding things”. FYI: Ira married Nupur earlier this month in Mumbai before celebrating their union in the presence of friends and family in Udaipur. While the new set of images scream “fun” from a mile away, one image in particular has caught the internet's attention. After a bunch of images of her chilling with family and friends, Ira closed the album with a picture of herself getting her hair coloured ahead of the special day. What is the big deal, you ask? Ira also has a lit cigarette in her mouth in the photo and a section of the internet has disapproved of this.

While one segment of the comments section has been taken over by trolls who cannot wrap their head around Ira Khan smoking, several others are seen warning Ira of the controversy that will follow. For example, one user said, “Last pic is gonna create controversy,” referring to the image in question. “Gonna see that last picture on the news tomorrow,” guessed another user. A third commenter noted, “Why to show last pic? People follow you because of your good habits do not ruin your image.” “Was the cigarette pic necessary?” asked another.

There were some words of praise also for Ira. One user wrote, “I like the way you are always yourself and don't portray yourself as someone else just for…society- always stay like that.”

Meanwhile, Ira Khan received the warmest message from her mother Reena Datta. Sharing an image from the couple's vows ceremony in Udaipur, Reena wrote: "I have your back always my baby girl Ira Khan Love you." Ira replied to the post and wrote, "Awwlieee. I love you Mama!! I know that's why I feel safe." Nupur Shikhare replied with heart emojis in the comments section.

More glimpses of the vows ceremony were shared by the official wedding photographers with the caption, “While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding.”



Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter with his ex-wife Reena Datta. They also have a son together, Junaid Khan.