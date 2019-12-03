Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu To Star In Biopic Of Cricketer Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu with Mithali Raj and filmmaker Rahul Dholakia. (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

It's official now! Actress Taapsee Pannu will portray the role of Mithali Raj in the cricketer's biopic, which will be directed by filmmaker Rahul Dholakia. On Mithali Raj's 37th birthday, Taapsee Pannu announced her association with the biopic - titled Shabaash Mithu - and wished the sportswoman on social media. The actress shared a couple of pictures of herself and Mithali Raj and accompanied it with a heartfelt note for her, in which she mentioned that she will "give it all she has" to make the cricketer "proud." Taapsee also expressed her desire to learn the "cover drive" from her. "Happy birthday, captain Mithali Raj! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it's truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey onscreen," wrote Taapsee Pannu.

"On this birthday of yours, I don't know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself onscreen with Shabaash Mithu. P.S - I am all prepared to learn the 'cover drive.' #HappyBirthdayCaptain," she added.

Mithali Raj is the former captain of the Indian women's national cricket team in the Tests and ODIs (One Day International). She has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first cricketer to captain India in more than one ICC ODI World Cup final - in 2005 and then in 2017. Mithali Raj is often called the 'Lady Tendulkar of Indian Women's cricket' by her fans.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's post for Mithali Raj here:

Happy Birthday Captain @M_Raj03 On this Birthday, I don't know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu

P.S- I'm all prepared to learn THE 'cover drive' pic.twitter.com/a8Ha6BMoFs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 3, 2019

The biopic will be produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu ruled the year 2019 with hits such as Saand Ki Aankh, Badla, Game Over and Mission Mangal. She is currently prepping for Anubhav Sinha's Thappad.