Samantha is currently in the ninth month of her pregnancy and is all set to welcome her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru. Samantha also teased her followers with a meme on her Instagram Stories, which featured a video of a pregnant mother munching on some titbits, while the text read, "What are your plans this week?"

And the answer, from Monday to Sunday, is, "Maybe have a baby."

Samantha's Puja Ceremony At Home Ahead Of Welcoming First Child

The couple recently performed a puja ceremony at home, which appeared to be a close-knit affair attended by her near and dear ones. The actor shared glimpses from the celebrations on Instagram.

The opening frame featured Samantha dressed in a red suit while Raj wore a cream coloured kurta and white pyjamas. The couple looked lovingly at each other, facing away from the camera. Some other pictures showed Samantha taking blessings from her elders and posing with her family members. There were also glimpses of the couple performing a puja ceremony.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu officially announced in June 2026 that she is expecting her first child. The actor shared the happy news during the success meet of her film, Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Samantha revealed that she intends to step away from acting for a while once she wraps up her existing projects. "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," she said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The actor shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram on the same day.

The two first worked together on the popular web series The Family Man 2. They reunited for the Indian spin-off of the Citadel franchise, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Speculation about their relationship gained momentum after Samantha shared pictures from the World Pickleball League, where she was seen cheering for the Chennai Super Champs alongside Raj. The duo also worked together in Maa Inti Bangaaram.

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Perform Puja At Home Ahead Of Baby's Arrival