Samantha Confirms Pregnancy, Shares Maternity Leave Plans: 'Have To Take A Small Break'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she is expecting her first child. The actor shared the happy news during the success meet of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, putting an end to the speculation surrounding her pregnancy.

Speaking to the media at the event, Samantha revealed that she plans to take a break from acting after completing her current commitments.

"After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," Samantha said.

Rumours about Samantha's pregnancy had been doing the rounds online for several days. The speculation began after videos from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram surfaced on social media, with many fans noticing what appeared to be a baby bump.

About Samantha And Raj

Samantha and Raj married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. She shared a few wedding pictures on Instagram on the same day.

The pair had earlier collaborated on the popular web series The Family Man 2.

Rumours about their relationship began when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram, where she was seen supporting the Chennai Super Champs with Raj by her side.

The two recently collaborated again on Maa Inti Bangaaram.

About The Film

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action-comedy directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her reunion with Samantha after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby in 2019. The screenplay has been written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti.

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles, alongside Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, and Srinivas Gavireddy in supporting parts.

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