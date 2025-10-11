Samantha Ruth Prabhu At NDTV World Summit 2025: All About The Indian Actress

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take the stage on Day 1 of the NDTV World Summit 2025. She will lead the session "Authenticity: The New Fame", where she'll discuss the importance of staying real in a world that often prioritises perfection.

The actress will share her thoughts on why authenticity has become the new currency of fame, offering a unique perspective on the topic.

Early Life And Education

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born on April 28, 1987, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She completed her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and went on to earn a degree in commerce from Stella Maris College. Growing up in Chennai, she learned to speak both Tamil and English.

Career

Samantha made her acting debut in the Telugu romance film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). Over the next few years, she played the leading lady in several hit films such as Dookudu (2011), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2012), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016), 24 (2016), Mersal (2017) and Rangasthalam (2018).

Samantha's foray into the OTT space was marked by her critically acclaimed role in the Hindi web series The Family Man 2 (2021). Her subsequent work has included the Hindi-language web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She also has an upcoming Netflix project, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, in the line-up.

Achievements

Samantha's achievements include critical and commercial success in Telugu and Tamil cinema. The actress has won four Filmfare Awards South and two Nandi Awards, along with the Filmfare OTT Award for The Family Man season 2. Beyond her acting career, she is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

In 2014, she founded the Pratyusha Support Foundation to provide medical support to underprivileged women and children. In 2022, the actress was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune inflammatory muscle disease. To share her experiences and provide insights into managing the disease, she started a podcast called Take 20.

Samantha launched her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, in December 2023. Horror comedy Subham was her first film production, in which she also starred in a key role.

About The NDTV World Summit 2025

The NDTV World Summit 2025 is a prestigious global conference that will unite leaders from politics, science, tech and business to discuss the theme "Risk, Resolve, and Renewal". The event will be held on October 17-18 in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.