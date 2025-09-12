Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says She Would Get Anxiety With Every Film Release: "Felt Someone Would Replace Me"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her experience of living with myositis, an autoimmune condition affecting her muscles.

What's Happening

Despite facing health challenges, the actress revealed that she feels stronger than ever and has developed a new perspective on life and her career.

Speaking at the AIMA Leadership Conclave, Samantha reflected on how she has moved away from the version of herself that was constantly striving to work as much as possible.

"The previous version of me probably had five films releasing in a year because that was the symbol of a successful actor... you needed to have five films, a big blockbuster, and you had to be on the list of Top 10 actors. That was needed to be endorsing the biggest multinational brands. Today, I haven't had a film release in two years, and I am not on any lists. I don't have a 1000-crore film, but I am the happiest I have ever been," she said.

She also addressed the pressures actors face in the industry. "I think that as an actor you have a short shelf life. Stardom, fame and recognition can be so heady, and you can, for a brief moment, think that it is all you. But it is not true. There is a lot of destiny and grace that comes to you when you are a star. It is not completely your own effort. I think it was very important for me to understand that I wanted to create an impact larger than my shelf life as an actor," she explained.

Background

Samantha also spoke about how the fear of losing relevance affected her mental health earlier in her career. "I was so fragile. Every Friday would change and give me anxiety that someone will claim my position tomorrow and I will be replaced. My whole self-worth was based on the calculator of that Friday," she admitted.

The actor was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she starred opposite Varun Dhawan.