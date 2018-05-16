Salman Khan On Blackbuck Verdict: 'Did You Think I Was Going To Go In Forever?'

Salman Khan at the event to launch the trailer of Race 3.

Highlights Salman was found guilty of hunting while filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain "I was not worried," said Salman Khan on the blackbuck verdict Salman Khan will be next seen in Race 3

No never...we are Indian...and we know the power of money... police and justice both are up for sale to the highest bidder — navbakshi (@navbakshi) May 15, 2018

Oh yeah!! In our Country one can get away with anything!!! — Pruthvi Reddy (@pruthvisunil) May 16, 2018

Eat sum humble pie Salman. Dsts quite arrogant response , — Yasmeenhdewan (@Zehnaseeb2) May 15, 2018

Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case verdict may have given sleepless nights to the producers who've invested on films but not the 52-year-old actor. At the event to launch the trailer of his new movie, Salman Khan's blackbuck verdict was invoked. As per a report in news agency IANS, the media coordinator tried to digress by saying that no questions on the blackbuck verdict and the Karnataka elections would be entertained but Salman Khan answered anyway. Salman reportedly asked the journalist: "Did you think I was going to go in forever?" And when the journalist replied in negative, Salman Khan added: "Thank you, because I was not worried ."The Internet is not very impressed with Salman Khan's reply and lashed out on Twitter. "Oh yeah, in our country one can get away with anything," wrote one incensed user. Another comment read: "We know the power of money... police and justice both are up for sale to the highest bidder ."Here are some angry tweets:Salman Khan was found guilty of hunting blackbuck while filmingin Rajasthan in 1998 and he was sentenced to five years in prison. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were charged with inciting the actor to hunt but have been acquitted for lack of evidence. Salman spent two days in prison in Jodhpur from April 7 to April 9, when he was granted bail. Salman Khan has filed a petition for suspension of his jail term, the next hearing of which will be held on July 17. Salman Khan'sreleases on June 15. The Remo D'Souza-directed film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah.(With inputs from IANS)

