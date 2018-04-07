Salman Khan Granted Bail In Blackbuck Poaching Case: Twitter Reacts

Following the bail hearing, Salman Khan has been told to file a personal bail bond for Rs. 50,000 and produce a Rs. 25,000 surety from two persons who will guarantee that he will comply with all bail conditions. He also cannot leave the country without the permission from the court.
The news of Salman Khan's bail has sent Twitter into overdrive. #SalmanGetsBail is among the top trends on the micro blogging site. Here are some of the reactions people have posted on Twitter:
Some Are Saying "Sachhai Ki Jeet Huyi Hai". Who's Going To Tell Them Salman Khan Got Bail, He Isn't Acquitted. #SalmanGetsBail#BlackBuckPoachingCasepic.twitter.com/cbX8x90YSP- Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 7, 2018
#SalmanGetsBail- Krishnil S. (@krishnil28s) April 7, 2018
Meanwhile,
Asharam to Salman bhai : pic.twitter.com/rhRnRxIS7N
Salman Khan Haters right now #SalmanGetsBailpic.twitter.com/VFEoPE1dhk- Ibn (@imArba92) April 7, 2018
Tiger Azad Hai #SalmanGetsBail walking like that pic.twitter.com/DV6h5RyO3X- ImArya (@ImAryaWwe) April 7, 2018
Jaya ji Right Now #SalmanGetsBail#BlackBuckPoachingCasepic.twitter.com/hHXhB158jw- Mysterious(@i_srujana) April 7, 2018
Salman Khan getting bail is the least surprising news you will hear this year.#SalmanGetsBail#SalmanKhan- Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) April 7, 2018
Bhai Fans after they heard that bhai got bail.. #SalmanGetsBailpic.twitter.com/ynLD2WlU62- Bhai_Saheb (@Bhai_Saaheb) April 7, 2018
Salman fans after bhai got bail#SalmanGetsBailpic.twitter.com/HaZumEStyJ- Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) April 7, 2018
After the verdict on April 5, the actor was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail where he was lodged as prisoner no 106. The actor wasn't allowed food from outside and served dal-roti and vegetables for dinner which he refused according to Press Trust of India. He reportedly also refused tea and khichdi, served as breakfast the next morning.
Salman Khan is slated to return home to Mumbai later today.
