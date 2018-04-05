Salman Khan Guilty In Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5 Years In Jail. Here's What Twitter Is Saying

While some applauded the verdict, others cracked jokes. See some of the memes below:
Today: #SalmanKhan convicted in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase.
Later:
Salman out on bail.
Even Later:
Salman launches "Being Black Buck" t-shirts.
3% profits go to charity.
More Later:
Salman fans applaud Salman for being a conservationist.
"Tiger Innocent Hai" makes $2 billion.- Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 5, 2018
#BlackBuckPoachingCase- SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 5, 2018
Manyata Dutt - Why didn't you get a bail?
Sanjay Dutt - pic.twitter.com/PPsnw7495j
Salman Khan found guilty in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase.- Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018
Finally, some justice for that blackbuck's great-great-grandchildren.
Salman khan will get 3 yrs and the sentence will be immediately suspended till appeal to a higher court, and then Harish Salve will swoop in.- Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 5, 2018
Vivek Oberoi has sent tiffin for Jodhpur court judge. #BlackBuckPoachingCasepic.twitter.com/1InsCdz4wP- Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 5, 2018
Judge: Why did you come to Jodhpur in 1998.- Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018
Salman Khan: To shoot...
Judge: You have confessed. GUILTY.
Salman Khan: ... Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Judge: You have confessed again. ALL OF YOU ARE GUILTY.#BlackBuckPoachingCase
There were also those who came out in support of Salman Khan, known popularly as Bhai to his fans:
I know for a fact that @BeingSalmanKhan has not killed the #BlackBuck. I am 100 percent sure he will be declared innocent finally. #BlackBuckPoachingCase- Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) April 5, 2018
We Did in Past- Lafanga (@chupbesaale) April 5, 2018
We are doing Now
We will do it in Future
Support and Stand for Salman Khan..
He will come out more Stronger...
The blackbuck poaching case dates back to the night of October 2, 1998, when Salman Khan allegedly shot and killed two blackbucks in Mathania village of Jodhpur. Accompanying him were actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam - all of them shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain. Salman Khan's co-stars were acquitted today for lack of evidence. In October 1998, they were believed to be in the Gypsy that Salman Khan was driving during the alleged hunt near Jodhpur.
The blackbucks were shot dead near a village of Bishnois, a community that revers the animals and is passionate about protecting them. According to the prosecution, Salman Khan spotted a herd of blackbucks and shot dead two of them.
But in an interview to NDTV in 2009, Salman Khan had said that he had "saved the deer" and fed it.
