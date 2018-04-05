Salman Khan Guilty In Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5 Years In Jail. Here's What Twitter Is Saying

Salman Khan has been found guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Today: #SalmanKhan convicted in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase.



Later:

Salman out on bail.



Even Later:

Salman launches "Being Black Buck" t-shirts.

3% profits go to charity.



More Later:

Salman fans applaud Salman for being a conservationist.

"Tiger Innocent Hai" makes $2 billion.- Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 5, 2018

#BlackBuckPoachingCase



Manyata Dutt - Why didn't you get a bail?



Sanjay Dutt - pic.twitter.com/PPsnw7495j - SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 5, 2018

Salman Khan found guilty in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase.

Finally, some justice for that blackbuck's great-great-grandchildren. - Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018

Salman khan will get 3 yrs and the sentence will be immediately suspended till appeal to a higher court, and then Harish Salve will swoop in. - Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 5, 2018

Vivek Oberoi has sent tiffin for Jodhpur court judge. #BlackBuckPoachingCasepic.twitter.com/1InsCdz4wP - Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 5, 2018

Judge: Why did you come to Jodhpur in 1998.

Salman Khan: To shoot...

Judge: You have confessed. GUILTY.

Salman Khan: ... Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Judge: You have confessed again. ALL OF YOU ARE GUILTY.#BlackBuckPoachingCase - Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018

I know for a fact that @BeingSalmanKhan has not killed the #BlackBuck. I am 100 percent sure he will be declared innocent finally. #BlackBuckPoachingCase - Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) April 5, 2018

We Did in Past

We are doing Now

We will do it in Future



Support and Stand for Salman Khan..



He will come out more Stronger... - Lafanga (@chupbesaale) April 5, 2018