Salman Khan's Blackbuck Poaching Case: A Timeline

Here's the timeline of the blackbuck poaching case:
1998
October 2: A police complaint was filed against the five actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam for allegedly killing two blackbucks while they were shooting for the movie Hum Sath Sath Hain in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
2006
April 10: Salman Khan convicted in the blackbuck hunting case. He was slapped a fine and sentenced to five years of jail. He spent a week in jail in Jodhpur before being granted bail.
August 31: The Rajasthan Court suspended the sentence and ordered the actor to not leave the country without formal permission.
2016
July 25: The Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman Khan of all charges in the blackbuck poaching case. The High Court said that there was no evidence to prove that the animals which were found dead were shot by the actor's licensed gun.
November 11: Salman Khan was issued notice by the Supreme Court on an appeal by the Rajasthan government challenging his acquittal in blackbuck poaching case. The top court agrees to fast-track the plea.
April 5: A Jodhpur Court will deliver the verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against actor Salman Khan. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam will also have to be present for the hearing.