Salman Khan's Blackbuck Poaching Case: A Timeline

The blackbuck poaching case dates back to the night of October 2, 1998, when Salman Khan allegedly shot and killed two blackbucks in Mathania village of Jodhpur.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: April 04, 2018 19:36 IST
New Delhi:  A Jodhpur court in Rajasthan will pronounce judgment in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case on April 5, Thursday, in which actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were arrested in 1998. The case dates back to the night of October 2, 1998, when Salman Khan allegedly shot and killed two blackbucks in Mathania village of Jodhpur. Accompanying him were actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam who have been accused of inciting him to poach the animals. The actors have been on trial for charges of poaching under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code. While Salman is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, other actors have been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The blackbuck, an endangered species, is protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act and the punishment for hunting blackbuck can be up to six years. Salman Khan has also been accused of killing two chinkaras and a blackbuck in September 1998. In all, three cases of poaching and one under the Arms Act were registered against Salman Khan in 1998.

Here's the timeline of the blackbuck poaching case:

1998


October 2: A police complaint was filed against the five actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam for allegedly killing two blackbucks while they were shooting for the movie Hum Sath Sath Hain in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.  

2006

April 10: Salman Khan convicted in the blackbuck hunting case. He was slapped a fine and sentenced to five years of jail. He spent a week in jail in Jodhpur before being granted bail.

August 31: The Rajasthan Court suspended the sentence and ordered the actor to not leave the country without formal permission.

2016

July 25: The Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman Khan of all charges in the blackbuck poaching case. The High Court said that there was no evidence to prove that the animals which were found dead were shot by the actor's licensed gun.

November 11: Salman Khan was issued notice by the Supreme Court on an appeal by the Rajasthan government challenging his acquittal in blackbuck poaching case. The top court agrees to fast-track the plea.

2018

April 5: A Jodhpur Court will deliver the verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against actor Salman Khan. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam will also have to be present for the hearing.

