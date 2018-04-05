Blackbuck Poaching Case Live Updates: Salman Khan In Jodhpur, Court To Pronounce Verdict Today

Salman Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday for the blackbuck case verdict. (File)

A Jodhpur court will pronounce verdict today in the two-decade-old blackbuck poaching case in which Bollywood actor Salman Khan is an accused. If convicted, the actor could face a jail time of maximum six years.Salman Khan - accused of killing two blackbucks - arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday for the hearing. He is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. He allegedly killed the blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of "Hum Saath Saath Hain". His co-actors from the movie - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam - will also be present in the court for the pronouncement of the verdict, news agency PTI reported.