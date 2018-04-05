'You'll Get It': Saif Ali Khan, Upset At Media, Shouts At Driver On Video

Actor Saif Ali Khan is heard shouting at his driver and threatening to hit him in a video filmed after he landed in Jodhpur yesterday for a court verdict on a 20-year-old case of poaching blackbucks, in which he is an accused.
Actor Salman Khan is the main accused in the case; he is accused of killing two blackbucks while on a film shoot in 1998 along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam.
Saif Ali Khan and the other actors are co-accused in the case.
As he got into his car at the airport, he was bombarded by questions from reporters.
The 47-year-old actor looked flustered as he told his driver: "Sheesha upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek (Roll up the window and reverse, or you will get one slap)."
Salman Khan's lawyer has said there are several holes in the prosecution's case and it has not been proved that the blackbuck were killed by gunshots.