"You'll Get It": Saif Ali Khan, Upset At Media, Shouts At Driver On Video Salman Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks while on a film shoot in 1998 along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT Saif Ali Khan and the other actors are co-accused in the blackbuck case. New Delhi: Highlights Actor Saif Ali Khan loses cool at Jodhpur airport Saif Ali Khan in Jodhpur for blackbuck poaching case verdict Actor accused of killing two blackbucks while on a film shoot in 1998



Actor



Saif Ali Khan and the other actors are co-accused in the case.



As he got into his car at the airport, he was bombarded by questions from reporters.



The 47-year-old actor looked flustered as he told his driver: "Sheesha upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek (Roll up the window and reverse, or you will get one slap)."



All the actors were working on the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain" in 1998 when the alleged hunt took place. The crime that they are charged with carries a maximum punishment of six years in jail.



Salman Khan's lawyer has said there are several holes in the prosecution's case and it has not been proved that the blackbuck were killed by gunshots.



Actor Saif Ali Khan is heard shouting at his driver and threatening to hit him in a video filmed after he landed in Jodhpur yesterday for a court verdict on a 20-year-old case of poaching blackbucks , in which he is an accused.Actor Salman Khan is the main accused in the case; he is accused of killing two blackbucks while on a film shoot in 1998 along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam.Saif Ali Khan and the other actors are co-accused in the case.As he got into his car at the airport, he was bombarded by questions from reporters.The 47-year-old actor looked flustered as he told his driver: "Sheesha upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek (Roll up the window and reverse, or you will get one slap)." All the actors were working on the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain" in 1998 when the alleged hunt took place. The crime that they are charged with carries a maximum punishment of six years in jail.Salman Khan's lawyer has said there are several holes in the prosecution's case and it has not been proved that the blackbuck were killed by gunshots.