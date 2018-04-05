Blackbuck Poaching Case Verdict Today, Salman Khan To Be In Jodhpur Court: 10 Points

Salman Khan Blackbuck Poaching Case dates back to 1998.
A court in Jodhpur will pronounce its verdict today in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case in which actor Salman Khan is an accused. The 52-year-old actor, who allegedly shot two blackbucks in October 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain, will be present in court for the verdict. If Salman Khan is convicted for killing the blackbucks, he could face a maximum jail time of six years.
Apart from Salman Khan, his co-actors from the film, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are also accused in the case. They were present in the vehicle Salman Khan allegedly used for hunting the blackbuck in Kankani village near Jodhpur.
Salman Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, while the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.
All accused reached Jodhpur on Wednesday and will be present in court today for the verdict.
The final arguments in the case were completed in a Jodhpur rural court on March 28. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for April 5.
The black buck is an endangered species and is protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act.
The alleged poaching took place near an area inhabited by the Bishnois, a traditional community that protects blackbucks and remains vigilant against poachers in the area.
The villagers, on hearing gunshots, came out running. They allege that they even chased the Gypsy that Salman Khan was driving, and that the actor fled the scene, leaving the carcass behind. The Bishnois were key witnesses in this case against Salman Khan.
Salman Khan was charged with four cases for poaching and one under the Arms Act in Jodhpur in September-October 1998. But his lawyers claim there is no forensic evidence to prove the deer were hunted by guns and killed.
"The prosecution is alleging that Salman hunted and shot a deer, but there is no evidence of a gun being used and in the bodies of the deer no bullets were found," his lawyer Hastimal Saraswat had said.
Meanwhile, a video of Saif Ali Khan getting annoyed at the Jodhpur airport over questions on the case and threatening his driver by saying "roll up the window and drive or else will slap you" has gone viral on social media.