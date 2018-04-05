Blackbuck Poaching Case Verdict Today, Salman Khan To Be In Jodhpur Court: 10 Points

Salman Khan Blackbuck Poaching Case dates back to 1998.

A court in Jodhpur will pronounce its verdict today in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case in which actor Salman Khan is an accused. The 52-year-old actor, who allegedly shot two blackbucks in October 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain, will be present in court for the verdict. If Salman Khan is convicted for killing the blackbucks, he could face a maximum jail time of six years.