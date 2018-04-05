Salman Khan To Be In Same Jail As Asaram Bapu

The 52-year-old actor spent five nights in the same jail in 2006.
The prosecution had asked the court for a tough sentence, saying he was a repeat offender.
The police say that Salman Khan will be taken straight from the court to jail and all arrangements have been made.
"He will be in Barrack no.2, where Asaram Bapu has been lodged," said a police officer.
Heavy security has been organized at Barrack no 2 as another inmate in the jail, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has allegedly threatened him.
Asaram Bapu, a spiritual leader, has been in the jail for over five years after being accused of raping a schoolgirl in his ashram in 2013.
The Bishnois have been fighting for action against the star for nearly 20 years.