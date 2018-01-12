Salman Khan Halts "Race 3" Shoot Over Threats, Taken Home By Mumbai Police Salman Khan, 52, was shooting for the upcoming thriller at Film City when several policemen arrived with information that a gang was on its way to the sets. Salman Khan then left for his home in Bandra, escorted by the police.

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan has received death threats from a gangster based in Rajasthan. (File) Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan had to stop his film shoot in Mumbai on Tuesday and was escorted home by the police after reports that some armed men had entered the sets of his film "Race 3".



The 52-year-old star was shooting for the upcoming thriller at Film City when several policemen arrived with information that a gang was on its way to the sets. Salman Khan then left for his home in Bandra, escorted by the police.



The actor has received death threats from a gangster based in Rajasthan, his father Salim Khan confirmed yesterday.



The gangster,



"Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity," Bishnoi was quoted as telling reporters while being taken to a court for a separate case that involves extortion and intimidation of traders.



Produced in the same Jodhpur court where Salman Khan appeared a day before, the gangster had claimed that the charges against him were fake. "Now, if police want me to do some major crime, I will kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur," he said in comments that some thought could be loose talk.



The Mumbai police rushed to Salman Khan's movie sets on Tuesday after reports that the gangster's men had reached Film City.



