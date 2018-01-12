Salman Khan Halts 'Race 3' Shoot Over Threats, Taken Home By Mumbai Police

The 52-year-old star was shooting for the upcoming thriller at Film City when several policemen arrived with information that a gang was on its way to the sets. Salman Khan then left for his home in Bandra, escorted by the police.
The actor has received death threats from a gangster based in Rajasthan, his father Salim Khan confirmed yesterday.
The gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi, had announced last week that the actor "would be killed in Jodhpur". The threat has been linked to the 1998 black buck hunting case in which the actor and his co-stars are accused. The case was filed by the Bishnoi community, which worships deer and is passionately protective about the animals.
"Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity," Bishnoi was quoted as telling reporters while being taken to a court for a separate case that involves extortion and intimidation of traders.
Comments
The Mumbai police rushed to Salman Khan's movie sets on Tuesday after reports that the gangster's men had reached Film City.