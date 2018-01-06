Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Notorious Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat to Salman Khan is being linked with the black buck killing case of 1998, in which Salman Khan and his co-actors are accused. It was the Bishnoi community which had brought up the black buck hunting case, and ever since the community considers the Bollywood actor a "villain".

189 Shares EMAIL PRINT Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat to Salman Khan is being linked with the black buck killing case of 1998 Jodhpur/Jaipur: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of Rajasthan on Thursday issued a death threat to Salman Khan, saying the Bollywood actor will be killed in Jodhpur.



"Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity," Bishnoi told media persons while being taken to a Jodhpur court in police security.



Lawrence Bishnoi was being produced in the court following his arrest on charges of terrorising traders and extorting them.



The gangster claimed that he had been framed in false cases and that to date, not even a single witness had deposed in the court to prove the charges.



"Now, if police want me to do some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur," he added.



Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat to Salman Khan is being linked with the black buck killing case of 1998, in which Salman Khan and his co-actors are accused. It was the Bishnoi community which had brought up the black buck hunting case, and ever since the community considers the Bollywood actor a "villain".



However, some onlookers felt that the gangster talked of killing Salman Khan just to create a sensation.



On Thursday, the actor appeared in the Jodhpur's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Rural Court in connection with the hearing in the black buck poaching case.



Lawrence Bishoi is a notious gangster and has been charged in over 20 cases of attempt to murder, carjacking, extortion, snatching and under the Arms Act in Punjab-Haryana belt.



