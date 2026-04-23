Russell Brand Reacts To Ex-Wife Katy Perry Dating Justin Trudeau: 'I Don't Like Good-Looking Politicians'

Comedian and actor Russell Brand recently opened up about his marriage to ex-wife Katy Perry while also making light-hearted remarks about her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

What's Happening

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, Russell Brand discussed his new book How to Become a Christian in 7 Days and reflected on both his personal life and past relationships.

During the conversation, he described Katy Perry as "really, really lovely" and clarified that he had no issues with her previous relationship with Orlando Bloom.

However, he struck a humorous tone when addressing her current relationship. "I put up with a lot with that ex-wife of mine, but you took it too far, KP," he quipped.

He continued, "Orlando Bloom, I love that guy. Brilliant. Justin Trudeau, though, potentially Fidel Castro's spawn. No, there we draw the line."

Brand also shared his opinions on Trudeau, referring to him as "a child God" and criticising his handling of the trucker protests related to Covid-19 vaccine mandates in Canada.

He further questioned the authenticity of what he described as "good-looking politicians," mentioning figures such as Barack Obama, Emmanuel Macron, and Tony Blair.

He said, "I specifically don't like what is typified by those good-looking politicians, [Barack] Obama, [Emmanuel] Macron, [Tony] Blair," he explained. "They're sort of good-looking and they're charming. But you think, who do you work for really? Who's running this? Because it can't be you. And I don't like that sort of pose of compassion that's absolutely undergirded by selfishness, probably because I recognise it myself. I'm so selfish sometimes."

Brand jokingly added that he was still hopeful that Perry "could come to her senses at any minute" and move on from Trudeau.

Russell Brand On Past Relationship

The actor also spoke candidly about the end of his marriage to Katy Perry. He took responsibility for his actions and acknowledged his personal struggles at the time. He admitted that insecurity and a desire for fame influenced his decisions during the relationship.

Reflecting on their past, Brand revealed that he has not spoken to Perry since informing her of his decision to divorce, though he remains in contact with her parents, Keith and Mary Hudson, whom he described as "good Christian folks."

He also praised Perry, calling her "a very beautiful person" and recognising her dedication to her career, while admitting that her level of fame may have been intimidating for him.

"Here's me taking total responsibility for all the mistakes I made in that marriage. I wanted to grab her like, 'There, got it' I felt like I was inadequate and not enough on my own, so I saw this big, glorious thing, even though I knew her as a person as well Everyone is a normal person," he said.

Brand further acknowledged that his own insecurities led him to push for marriage early. Perry was 25 when the couple married in 2010, before eventually separating. Russell Brand and Katy Perry divorced in 2012 after 14 months of marriage.