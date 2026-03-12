Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau In A Postcard-Worthy Pic: Bonus - A Viral Romantic Meme

Pop star Katy Perry recently shared cosy moments with her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

What's Happening

Katy Perry shared a carousel post on Instagram, offering a look at her life away from the stage.

One of the first photos showed Perry posing at a dental clinic.

Another image captured Trudeau holding a star-shaped pipe-cleaner wand while sitting at what looked like a casual meal.

In another playful picture, Perry leaned against Trudeau's cheek while making a silly face.

The carousel also included a quirky image of Hello Kitty placed on a bed next to a meme that read, "Patiently waiting for my bf to finish his big boy business stuff so we can call."

The post also featured several family moments with Perry's five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

In one photo, the child was seen walking through the snow, while another showed Perry and Daisy reading together from The Fly Who Flew Under The Sea, a children's book written by Lauren Snchez.

The caption read, "You are the treasure you seek."

Background

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first linked in the summer of 2025 after they were spotted together in Montreal. Trudeau, who was previously married to Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, was later seen attending one of Perry's concerts in the city.

The couple confirmed their relationship in October 2025.

When Katy Perry Made Her Relationship With Justin Trudeau Instagram Official

Last December, Katy Perry shared a series of pictures from their trip to Japan on Instagram.

In one picture, Perry and Justin Trudeau posed cheek-to-cheek for a selfie.

Another glimpse showed the couple having a meal together, followed by moments of them spending time.

"Tokyo. Times on tour and more," the caption read.

The post came days after Katy Perry had joined Justin Trudeau at a diplomatic lunch with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yoko.

Perry paused her Lifetimes world tour to meet Justin Trudeau in Tokyo for a midday sit-down with Fumio Kishida.

Sharing a picture from their meeting on X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau wrote, "Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone."

About Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau

Perry and Trudeau were first spotted together in July during a dinner outing in Montreal. Trudeau also attended her sold-out Lifetimes tour performance in Canada.

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife, Sophie Gregoire, in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They have three children: Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. The pair ended their nine-year relationship in June 2025 but continue to co-parent amicably.

ALSO READ | Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau's Cute Moment At Davos Goes Viral, Internet Reacts