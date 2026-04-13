Katy Perry And Boyfriend Justin Trudeau's PDA-Filled Coachella Photos Go Viral

Katy Perry attended Coachella Music Festival with her boyfriend and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The singer shared a string of pictures from their outing on Instagram on Monday.

The images featured Katy dressed in a white T-shirt, matching shorts, and a black jacket tied around her waist. Justin wore a white T-shirt with jeans and a cap. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand in the fairground. Another image showed them taking a snack break while sitting on the ground. In the caption, Katy wrote, "Heat checkin' these chickens."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first seen together in July last year during a dinner date in Montreal. Justin then joined the singer on her sold-out Lifetimes tour stop in Canada. The couple confirmed their romance in December when Katy joined her boyfriend at a diplomatic lunch with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yoko.

Sharing the picture from the event on X, Justin Trudeau wrote, "Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone."

Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2025

For the outing, Katy wore a sleek green two-piece paired with black tights, a turtleneck and boots, while Justin wore a grey suit. The singer placed a hand behind her boyfriend as they posed with Kishida and his wife. Read the full story here.

Katy Perry was previously engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shared a daughter named Daisy. The pair ended their engagement in June 2025 after seven years together and six years of engagement.

Justin Trudeau announced his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three children - Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.