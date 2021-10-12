Rubina Dilaik Makes A Splash On Instagram With A Pic From Maldives

Rubina Dilaik shared this image. (courtesy rubinadilaik)

Pictures from TV star Rubina Dilaik's Maldives vacation keep getting better and better. The reason we brought this up today is because she added a set of stunning pictures from her vacation in the island nation, where she is holidaying with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla. On Tuesday, she posted a set of pictures, in which she can be seen dressed in printed swimwear she makes the most of her me time on the beach. "Eunoia," she captioned her post. In the comments section, her husband Abhinav Shukla dropped a few heart-eyed emojis.

See the pictures shared by Rubina Dilaik here:

The actress has actively ben sharing photos from her Maldives vacation and they are all things pretty. See the photos here:

Rubina Dilaik, a successful TV actress now, began her career with beauty pageants. She won Miss North India beauty pageant as a teenager. She was also crowned Miss Shimla and also won a few other local contests. She made her debut on the TV show Chotti Bahu in 2008. She is best-known for her work on shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

After winning Bigg Boss 14, where her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla also featured as one of the contestants, she starred in music videos back-to-back. The first one was titled Marjaneya, sung by Neha Kakkar and it also featured Abhinav Shukla. Rubina Dilaik also featured in another single titled Galat, opposite former Bigg Boss contestant and friend Paras Chhabra. The track was sung by Asees Kaur. Both the songs trended big time.