Rubina Dilaik, Who Gained 7 Kgs Post COVID Recovery, Is 'Learning To Love Herself Again'

Rubina Dilaik shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Highlights Rubina shared a set of pictures of herself

"A perfect, lean body doesn't define who I am," she wrote

"Be kind to your body," she added

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who had COVID-19 earlier this year, revealed in her latest post on Instagram that she gained 7 kgs post her recovery and it made her "really uncomfortable" but she is "learning to love herself again." Rubina Dilaik shared a bunch of recent pictures of herself and wrote that she has now realised a "perfect and lean body doesn't define" who she is. In her body-positivity post, the actress 34-year-old actress also shared that she "struggled hard" to get back to her usual weight - 50 kgs - but now she feels that "weight is all about having your health first and not your looks."

In her post, Rubina Dilaik wrote: "Am Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect, lean body doesn't define who I am... I gained 7 kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but...So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am currently practicing)! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks.... Be kind to your body."

Rubina can be seen sporting a beige gown in the pictures. Read her post here:

Rubina contracted COVID-19 in May this year. She stayed in quarantine for 19 days at her home in Shimla. In one of her previous Instagram posts, Rubina shared the five activities that helped her recover from COVID-19 fast. See it here:

Rubina Dilaik is best-known for her performance in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 last year and emerged as the winner of the season this year.