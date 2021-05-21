Rubina Dilaik Says She Was Glad To Have Had Her Family Around As She Recovered From COVID

Rubina Dilaik shared this picture.(Image courtesy: rubinadilaik)

TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, on Friday, dropped new pictures on Instagram. Rubina had been quarantining at her hometown in Shimla since the beginning of this month. In the recent pictures, the actress can be seen spending time with her parents and her sister. Rubina and her family can be seen posing in their garden as the Shimla weather adds on to the aesthetics of the picture. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rubina said that she is glad to have had her family by her side as she recovered from the "physical and mental strain" that comes with having COVID-19. Rubina Dilaik also said that her family made her feel "positive and hopeful" as she recovered.

"So glad to have had my family with me as I recovered from the physical and mental strain that comes with having covid. They made me feel positive and hopeful.....That's the thing about family... One is always cheerful and happy around them," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Rubina Dilaik's post received many comments including one from Aly Goni, who was her co-contestant in Bigg Boss 14. Aly dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

Earlier this week, the actress had shared a picture of herself and her sister Jyoti Dilaik on Instagram. In the pictures, Rubina can be seen chilling with her sister. Sharing the picture on Instragram, she wrote: "Sisters who quarantine together, heal together."

Rubina Dilaik had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1. She had shared the news with her fans through a social media post. "I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days," Rubina had written in her post.

Rubina Dilaik is known for working in TV shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki , Choti Bahu and Sasural Simar Ka .