Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Are Busy Making Memories In Maldives

Leave it to Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to set couple goals for every occasion. The reason we brought this up today is because Rubina Dilaik shared picture-perfect moments along with her husband Abhinav Shukla on her Instagram profile on Wednesday evening. In the aforementioned pictures, Rubina and Abhinav can be seen making the most of their time together as they chill by the beach. The star couple have been holidaying in Maldives and they have actively been sharing pictures from the getaway on Instagram. Posing pictures with Abhinav, Rubina wrote in her caption: "Adding life to days, not days to life."

See the pictures Rubina Dilaik posted:

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla posted pictures with Rubina on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Do it before its too late." This is what he shared:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated together in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, in which Rubina was the winner. During the show, the actress revealed that she and Abhinav Shukla were about to get divorced and that the couple would have filed for it by November if they hadn't entered the Bigg Boss house. "Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn't come here we would not have been together)," an emotional Rubina said.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla (her hometown) in June 2018. They later hosted a reception for their friends from the TV industry. Rubina Dilaik is known for starring in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. The couple featured together in a music video titled Marjaneya, sung by Neha Kakkar.