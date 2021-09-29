When Rubina Dilaik Is On Vacation, Expect Full-On 'Craziness.' See Pics From Maldives

Rubina Dilaik shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Highlights Rubina added a new set of pictures to her Maldives album

She can be seen sporting a neon pink and green bikini in the pics

She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses

Rubina Dilaik is making every moment count on her Maldives vacation. The actress, who flew to the beach destination with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, a day after his birthday, has been sharing stunning, as well as fun-filled pictures of herself on Instagram. In her latest post, Rubina Dilaik showed her "crazy" side and her pictures will leave you in splits. The actress, sporting a neon pink and green bikini, can be seen goofing around on the beach. She let her hair loose and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. In her caption, Rubina wrote: "M on a vacation, you may see some craziness happening."

See Rubina Dilaik's latest album from the Maldives here:

Rubina Dilaik has also been giving us fashion goals from the Maldives, courtesy her holiday wardrobe. Only the actress knows how to nail a swimwear with a summer hat like a pro. Take a look:

After Abhinav Shukla's birthday celebration in the Maldives, Rubina Dilaik wrote: "What a welcome, what a celebration... and ufff the surprises... you surely have planned, Abhinav Shukla. Best Birthday everrr."

Meanwhile, also check out how the actress wished her husband on his birthday on social media over the weekend:

Rubina Dilaik is best-known for her performance in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 last year and emerged as the winner of the season this year.