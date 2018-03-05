Rochelle Rao And Keith Sequeira Get Married. Pics Here

Former Bigg Boss contestants Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are now married. The couple, who got engaged on Valentine's Day last year, made their wedding announcement on Instagram with pictures from the ceremony. "Found my prince charming," wrote Rochelle while Keith captioned his post with several heart emoticons. The couple haven't revealed their wedding destination but, going by the pictures, it appears that they had a beach wedding. Rochelle wore a beautiful white wedding gown while Keith complemented her in a light blue suit. Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, former models, had together participated in the ninth season of Bigg Boss.
Actress Evelyn Sharma also posted a picture from their wedding and wrote a lovely message for the couple. "You two are the loveliest couple! It was a dream to witness those beautiful vows and your deep unconditional love towards each other! What makes you shine is that you always have more love to give to those around you. @keithsequeira @rochellerao we love you guys! And we pray for God's blessings! An overflow of joy, peace and love to last forever!"
Last year, the couple had announced their engagement with an adorable post. "I said YES," she wrote.
Congratulations, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira.