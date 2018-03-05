Rochelle Rao And Keith Sequeira Get Married. Pics Here

Former Bigg Boss contestants Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are now married

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 05, 2018 14:51 IST
Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira photographed during their wedding (Image courtesy: keithsequeira)

New Delhi: 

  1. "Found my prince charming," wrote Rochelle
  2. Rochelle wore a beautiful white wedding gown
  3. It appears that they had a beach wedding
Former Bigg Boss contestants Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are now married. The couple, who got engaged on Valentine's Day last year, made their wedding announcement on Instagram with pictures from the ceremony. "Found my prince charming," wrote Rochelle while Keith captioned his post with several heart emoticons. The couple haven't revealed their wedding destination but, going by the pictures, it appears that they had a beach wedding. Rochelle wore a beautiful white wedding gown while Keith complemented her in a light blue suit. Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, former models, had together participated in the ninth season of Bigg Boss.

Take a look at Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira's wedding pictures here.
 
 

@rochellerao #KeRoGetsHitched

A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira) on


 
 

Found my Prince Charming ... @keithsequeira #KeRoGetsHitched

A post shared by Rochelle Rao (@rochellerao) on



Actress Evelyn Sharma also posted a picture from their wedding and wrote a lovely message for the couple. "You two are the loveliest couple! It was a dream to witness those beautiful vows and your deep unconditional love towards each other! What makes you shine is that you always have more love to give to those around you. @keithsequeira @rochellerao we love you guys! And we pray for God's blessings! An overflow of joy, peace and love to last forever!"
 


Last year, the couple had announced their engagement with an adorable post. "I said YES," she wrote.
 
 

I said YES! . . . Photo Credit: @myhappybooth #kero

A post shared by Rochelle Rao (@rochellerao) on



Rochelle Rao won the Miss India International title in 2012 and later featured in several reality shows. Keith Sequeira was a popular VJ has starred in various television shows like Diya Aur Bati Hum and Doli Armano Ki.

Congratulations, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira.
 

