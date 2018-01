Bigg Boss: Rochelle Rao Posted This Reunion Pic And Transported Us To Season 9

Highlights Rochelle Rao posted a photo with ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rochelle, Prince, Yuvika Chaudhary were Bigg Boss 9 contestants Bigg Boss 11 finale will happen on Sunday

The impromtu reunion!! #bigboss9 A post shared by Rochelle Rao (@rochellerao) on Jan 12, 2018 at 6:29am PST

contestants had a reunion of sorts and transported us to 2015. On Friday, model anchor ex-contestant Rochelle Rao nposted a photo, featuring some of ex-housemates. The photo posted by Rochelle featured her boyfriend TV actor Keith Sequeira, actress Mandana Karimi and reality star couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. The reunion was definitely a delight to watch for allfans, who are currently awaiting forfinale. In no time, the photo went viral on social media and has become the Internet's current favourite. It has received 6,844 'likes' in less than one hour and comment section is filled up with compliments like: "Nice" and "our favourites" while some of the users have also highlighted that the photo brought back the old memories."The impromtu reunion!! #," Instagrammed Rochelle Rao.had celebrity contestants like Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who later got married in December, 2016, Aman Verma, popularly known for appearing in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, actress Rimi Sen among others.The show also featured some wild card entrants like Rishabh Sinha, Priya Malik and Norah Fatehi. Salman Khan, who's currently hosting, also hosted the ninth season, which was won by Prince Narula. Prince and Yuvika met on the show, fell in love and recently made an official appearance on MTV Splitsvilla X. will happen on Sunday and host Salman Khan will declare the winner out of celebrity contestants Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and non-celebrity contestant Puneesh Sharma. Are you excited, just like we are?