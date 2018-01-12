Bigg Boss: Rochelle Rao Posted This Reunion Pic And Transported Us To Season 9 A delight to see all ex-Bigg Boss contestants together

"The impromtu reunion!! #Bigg Boss 9," Instagrammed Rochelle Rao.

The impromtu reunion!! #bigboss9 A post shared by Rochelle Rao (@rochellerao) on Jan 12, 2018 at 6:29am PST



Bigg Boss Season 9 had celebrity contestants like Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who later got married in December, 2016, Aman Verma, popularly known for appearing in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, actress Rimi Sen among others.



The show also featured some wild card entrants like Rishabh Sinha, Priya Malik and Norah Fatehi.



Salman Khan, who's currently hosting Bigg Boss 11, also hosted the ninth season, which was won by Prince Narula. Prince and Yuvika met on the show, fell in love and



Bigg Boss 11 will happen on Sunday and host Salman Khan will declare the winner out of celebrity contestants Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and non-celebrity contestant Puneesh Sharma.



