Bigg Boss: Rochelle Rao Posted This Reunion Pic And Transported Us To Season 9

Bigg Boss 9 contestants had a reunion of sorts and transported us to 2015. On Friday, model anchor ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rochelle Rao nposted a photo, featuring some of ex-Bigg Boss housemates. The photo posted by Rochelle featured her boyfriend TV actor Keith Sequeira, actress Mandana Karimi and reality star couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. The reunion was definitely a delight to watch for all Bigg Boss fans, who are currently awaiting for Bigg Boss 11 finale. In no time, the photo went viral on social media and has become the Internet's current favourite. It has received 6,844 'likes' in less than one hour and comment section is filled up with compliments like: "Nice" and "our favourites" while some of the users have also highlighted that the photo brought back the old memories.
Highlights
- Rochelle Rao posted a photo with ex-Bigg Boss contestants
- Rochelle, Prince, Yuvika Chaudhary were Bigg Boss 9 contestants
- Bigg Boss 11 finale will happen on Sunday
"The impromtu reunion!! #Bigg Boss 9," Instagrammed Rochelle Rao.
Bigg Boss Season 9 had celebrity contestants like Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who later got married in December, 2016, Aman Verma, popularly known for appearing in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, actress Rimi Sen among others.
The show also featured some wild card entrants like Rishabh Sinha, Priya Malik and Norah Fatehi.
Commentsrecently made an official appearance on MTV Splitsvilla X.
Bigg Boss 11 will happen on Sunday and host Salman Khan will declare the winner out of celebrity contestants Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and non-celebrity contestant Puneesh Sharma. Are you excited, just like we are?