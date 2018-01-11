Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Vs Shilpa Shinde - Evicted Hiten Tejwani Picks Possible Winner Bigg Boss 11: Hiten also said that Shilpa Shinde can win because she is very strong

"Vikas Gupta deserves to win," ex-contestant Hiten Tejwani told Mumbai Mirror . Hiten was eliminated about a month ago after most of the housemates decided to save Priyank Sharma over him. "People are saying Shilpa can win because she is very strong and people are supporting her. And there are voters for Hina also so anything can happen but yes, Vikas deserves to win," Hiten told Mumbai Mirror. Akash Dadlani was eliminated last night fromand currently, Vikas, Shilpa, Hina and Puneesh Sharma are competing for the finale, scheduled to take place over the weekend.During Hiten's stay in thehouse, the contestants blamed him of following Vikas' instructions and said he was playing according to him. However, Hiten says that Vikas used to come to him for every suggestion and only listened to him. "For everything he used to come to me and ask me. I wouldn't say I would lead him but we would sit together and I would make him understand how he should play the game. And he used to listen and respect my views. Now, people are saying that behind my elimination he is the culprit, whatever it is. I think inside the house he was good to me. He took my side when I was leaving. Rest everyone is playing a game there. I take him as a friend and that is it," Hiten told Mumbai Mirror Meanwhile, Luv Tyagi, who was eliminated last week, feels that Shilpa will win the show. "Everyone in the show right now deserves to win but if you look at the entire journey, I really think Shilpa has a strong chance," he told Indian Express. Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan form the celebrity group while Puneesh Sharma entered the house in the non-celeb group.Who do you think will take home thetrophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh? Tell us in the comments section below.