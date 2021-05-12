Khatron Ke Khiladi: Nikki Tamboli Sets Instagram Ablaze With Cape Town Pics

Nikki Tamboli recently flew off to Cape Town, shares pictures (Image courtesy: @nikki_tamboli)

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli recently flew off to Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress is keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures from the capital city. In her recent Instagram post, she is seen posing in a blue swimwear on a beach. “High tides and good vibes,” read the caption. Nikki Tamboli friend and former Bigg Boss participant Rahul Mahajan took a funny jibe at her in the comments section saying, “No heels.” Her fans have flooded the comment box with red heart and fire emojis.

Last week, Nikki Tamboli uploaded snaps with actor Abhinav Shukla, who was also her co-contestant in BB 14. The 24-year-old social media sensation stuck her tongue out in one of the goofy pictures. In another, the duo is seen wearing masks. “The people who make you smile from just seeing them,those are my favourite people,” Nikki wrote in the description. The fashionista also added that she missed Abhinav's wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik.

Nikki Tamboli sprinkled some glamour to her Instagram page by sharing dolled-up photos of herself. She is seen in a casual black outfit and heavy makeup. “The art of being happy is to be satisfied with what you have,” read the sidenote.

Earlier, Nikki Tamboli explained why she decided to participate in the show immediately after her brother, Jatin Tamboli's demise. An excerpt from her emotional post read, “I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital, we had discussed Khatron Ke Khiladi and he was very excited and happy about it. I am choosing Khatron Ke Khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything.” Nikki concluded the message saying, “I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever.”

Nikki Tamboli is known for her roles in films like Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Kanchana 3 and Thipparaa Meesam. She was also the second runner up of Bigg Boss 14.