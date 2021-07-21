'Rise And Shine': Alia Bhatt Is RRR-Ready. See What She Posted

Alia Bhatt posted this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia unveiled her 'RRR' look in March

She posted pictures from the film's set

'RRR' is slated to release in October

Look who is back on the sets of RRR. Alia Bhatt it is. The actress teased her Instafam with pictures from her RRR diaries on Wednesday morning. The actress posted a selfie from her car and she wrote in her caption: "And finally... Team RRR here I come." In a separate Instagram story this morning, Alia Bhatt posted a BTS picture from her dressing room. She captioned the picture: "Rise and shine." RRR boasts of an impressive star cast that also includes Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson.

See pictures from Alia Bhatt's RRR diaries:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

On her birthday this year, Alia, sharing the film's poster, simply wrote the name of her character in the film - she is called Sita. She added the hashtag #RRR. See her look from RRR here:

RRR is a multilingual project will hit the screens on October 13 this year. RRR, set in the 1920's is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem."

The film is SS Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success. The film will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. RRR was earlier slated to release on July 30, 2020. However, the film's shooting was halted due to the pandemic and the film's director SS Rajamouli had contracted the virus last year. The film's lead actors Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt too had tested positive for COVID-19.