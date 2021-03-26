RRR New Poster: Ram Charan In His 'Fiercest Avatar' Alluri Sita Ramaraju Will Set Your Screens On Fire

Ram Charan as Ramaraju from RRR (courtesy AlwaysRamCharan)

Today we have a brand new poster of RRR, which introduces Ram Charan in his "fiercest avatar" as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. SS Rajamouli is making RRR based on the fictional story of two revolutionaries from pre-independence era, set in 1920. Ram Charan has been cast as revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr NTR features as revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem. A day before Ram Charan's birthday, he dropped his first full-fledged look from the much awaited movie and wrote: "Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju." Jr NTR also gave this shout-out to Ram Charan, his "brother": "He's brave. He's honest. He's righteous. Here's my brother Ram Charan in his fiercest avatar as Alluri Sita Ramaraju."

In the first look poster, Ram Charan can be seen wielding a bow and arrow against a dramatic backdrop of fire and destruction. Introducing Ram Charan as Ramaraju, "The man of bravery, honour and integrity."

RRR is special on various levels - other than casting the two superstars together, this film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Alia has been roped in to play the role of Sita, Ram Charan's love interest while Jr NTR's Komaram Bheem will fall in love with Olivia Morris' Jennifer. Ajay Devgn will reportedly play onscreen mentor to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters.

After months of lockdown, Rajamouli resumed the shooting schedule of RRR in November. The film was initially supposed to hit screens in January this year but was postponed because of the pandemic. RRR is all set to hit screens on October 13, 2021.