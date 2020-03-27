RRR: Ram Charan's First Look As Ramaraju Is His Birthday Treat To Fans

Ram Charan in RRR. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

The makers of RRR couldn't have picked a better day to unveil Ram Charan's look from the film. On his birthday, the makers shared a short video of Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju (the name of his character in the film). The hashtag #BheemForRamaRaju has been trending on Twitter incessantly. In the one-minute-long video, we get to see Ram Charan in a fierce, never-seen before look. We can also hear Jr NTR's voice over in the backdrop. The birthday boy shared the video on Instagram and he wrote: "A big thanks to my brother Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli garu and the entire team of RRR for such a sweet and special video for me and my fans... Thank you sir! Hope you all love and enjoy it at home."

Meanwhile, the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt shared a Hindi rendition of the same video on her Twitter handle and she wrote: "There is no one better to introduce Ramaraju than his Bheem. Can feel the love and pride in each and every word. Happy Birthday Ram Charan!"

RRR, set in the 1920's is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem." It is Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success. The film will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. RRR is expected to release on July 30, 2020.