Ajay Devgn Reportedly Refused To Charge A Fee For SS Rajamouli's RRR

Ajay Devgn with SS Rajamouli. (Image courtesy: DVVMovies)

Ajay Devgn, who will make a guest appearance in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film RRR, has reportedly refused to charge a fee for his role in the film, stated Bollywood Hungama. Earlier, it was reported that the Singham actor will charge a huge fee for his guest appearance in RRR but now a Bollywood Hungama report claims something contrary. The report states that the actor has decided to not take any fee for his special appearance because of his friendship with SS Rajamouli. A source close to the development told the publication: "Ajay didn't want a single penny for his guest appearance. Rajamouli's producers were even willing to pay him his full market price for the guest role. Ajay said he would rather not take any fee for this friendly appearance for a friend."

Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli go back a long way. Ajay has dubbed for the Hindi version of Rajamouli's 2012 film Eega, which featured Kichcha Sudeep, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Srinivas Reddy and Nani among others. After eight years, the duo will once again collaborate for RRR. "My association with SS Rajamouli dates back to 2012. We've collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in RRR is an honour and pleasure," tweeted Ajay before he started filming RRR last month.

My association with @SSRajamouli Sir dates back to 2012. We've collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in #RRR is an honour & pleasure. https://t.co/G88HeNAVLG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 21, 2020

Other than Ajay, the film will also star Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and international actors such as Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody in pivotal roles. RRR is set in the 1920's and it is a fictitious story based on freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

The film will open in theatres on January 8 next year.RRR is reportedly being made on a mega budget of Rs 300 crore and it will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously.

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8thpic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor's upcoming projects include Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.