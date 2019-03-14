RRR: Alia Bhatt Joins The Cast of SS Rajamouli's Film, Starring Ram Charan And Jr NTR

Alia Bhatt confirmed her association with the project. (Image courtesy: RRRMovie)

Highlights RRR will also feature Ajay Devgn and Tamil actor Samuthirakani RRR will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam RRR is scheduled to release on May 30, 2020

Alia Bhatt is all set to star alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's forthcoming film titled RRR. Yes, you read that right! On Thursday, SS Rajamouli organised a special press meet in Hyderabad, wherein he made the big announcement. The news was also shared on the official Twitter handle of the film RRR. The news comes a day ahead of Alia Bhatt's birthday. "Welcome aboard Alia. We are glad to have you play the female lead in our film. Happy Birthday in advance and hope you will have a wonderful journey with us," read the tweet shared on the official Twitter handle of RRR.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, an excited Alia announced her association with the SS Rajamouli-directed film and tweeted: "Today I feel truly grateful... Cannot wait to begin this beautiful journey with this stellar cast and massive team. Thank you S S Rajamouli Sir for giving me this opportunity to be directed by you."

Today I feel truly truly grateful.. Cannot wait to begin this beautiful journey with this stellar cast and massive team.. thank you @ssrajamouli sir for giving me this opportunity to be directed by you.. #RRRPressMeethttps://t.co/4LylrkDBr5 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 14, 2019

Besides Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, British actress Daisy Edgar Jones and Tamil actor P Samuthirakani have also joined the cast of the film. The makers welcomed Ajay Devgn onboard and wrote: "Sir, we are grateful to have you on the board. It's a pleasure that you play a prominent role in the film. Can't wait!"

RRR went on floors in November 2018 in Hyderabad and the launch was also attended by Rajamouli's Baahubali star Prabhas and antagonist Rana Daggubati. The The first clap for the film was given by legendary actor Chiranjeevi.

Here are the pictures from the RRR launch:

And here's the BIGGG NEWS... #Baahubali director SS Rajamouli starts his next film today... Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan... Produced by DVV Danayya... Pics from #RRRMassiveLaunch - Set I... pic.twitter.com/XM0KMGMD0J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018

The makers of RRR gave the fans a sneak peek of the film's plot and revealed that the film is set in the 1920's and it is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem."

RRR is Rajamouli's first project after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success. The film will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously.

RRR is expected to release on July 30, 2020.

