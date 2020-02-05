SS Rajamouli's RRR, Starring Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan And Jr NTR, Gets New Release Date

RRR: Ram Charan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

It's official guys! SS Rajamouli's film RRR, which co-stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will be releasing on January 8 next year. The film, which was earlier scheduled to open in theatres in July this year, will now release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in 2021. Announcing the new release date on social media, the makers promised to keep on giving updates about the film till its release and wrote: "RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile." RRR is Rajamouli's first project since he directed the 2017 superhit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

In a separate tweet, the makers of RRR wrote: "Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release" and added: "We understand this is a disappointment but there's going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you."

The forthcoming film is set in the 1920's and it is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem," who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

A couple of days ago, Ram Charan shared two new pictures from the sets of the film and it featured him posing along with Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli. Take a look:

RRR went on floors in November, 2018.