RRR: Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan And Jr NTR In A Blockbuster Pic From The Sets Of The Film

It is not every day that we get to see so many stars in a single frame, which makes Ram Charan's latest Instagram entry extra special. On Wednesday, the actor posted a brand new picture from the sets of his forthcoming film RRR, along with his co-stars Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. In the picture, the trio can be seen happily posing for the camera. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ram Charan wrote: "Welcome to the sets of RRR Ajay Devgn Sir! I love your work, but a bigger fan of your personality. It's a pleasure having you on the sets of RRR."

Meanwhile, Jr NTR also gave Ajay a warm welcome and posted a picture with the film's director SS Rajamouli. He wrote: "Delighted to welcome you to the world of RRR dear Ajay Devgn Sir."

Ajay Devgn joined the sets of the film earlier this month. "All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kick-start our schedule with Ajay Devgn ji today... Welcome Sir," read the tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR.

All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn#RRRMovie#RRRpic.twitter.com/9jVnlpdTmY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2020

RRR, set in the 1920's is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem." It is Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success. The film will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. RRR is expected to release on July 30, 2020.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. The actor will also be seen in Maidan and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.