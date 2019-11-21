Rajamouli's RRR: Thor Actor Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody Join The Cast

Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody join RRR (courtesy RRRMovie)

The cast of SS Rajamouli's much talked-about film RRR just swelled by three. The Baahubali director has roped in three international names, with actor Ray Stevenson playing one of the main antagonists. Ray Stevenson featured in the role of Volstagg in 2011 film Thor and its sequels The Dark World and Ragnarok. Ray Stevenson is also known for his roles in films such as G.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Transporter: Refueled. "Ray Stevenson, it's a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist Scott in RRR. Can't wait to begin shooting with you," read a tweet on the film's official handle.

#RayStevenson, it's a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRRMovie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you. #RRR. pic.twitter.com/T0nZnHlMxy — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

Actress Olivia Morris has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Jr NTR in RRR. She was welcomed on board with this tweet: "Welcome aboard Olivia Morris. We are happy to have you play the female lead Jennifer. Looking forward for the shoot." And here's how she replied: "Really overwhelmed by the lovely responses! Thank you all for being so welcoming. I am so excited to be a part of RRR."

Really overwhelmed by the lovely responses! Thank you all for being so welcoming. I am so excited to be a part of #RRRMoviehttps://t.co/hHEgY5jnTR — Olivia Morris (@OliviaMorris891) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Irish actress Alison Doody, who has starred in Indiana Jones And the Last Crusade, also plays the second antagonist in RRR. "Welcome to Indian cinema, Alison Doody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule... We are glad to have you play lead antagonist Lady Scott in RRR," said a tweet.

Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule... We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT in #RRRMovie! #RRRpic.twitter.com/ELNUUS0g32 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

The cast of Rajamouli's RRR also includes stars such as Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. A specific release date hasn't been assigned to RRR yet but it is expected to arrive sometime next year. The film will release in 10 languages.

