Pic Of Chiranjeevi And Baby Ram Charan Comes With A Story About RRR Actor's Birthday

Early celebrations of Telugu superstar Ram Charan's birthday began with his dad, actor Chiranjeevi's post. On Ram Charan's birthday eve, Chiranjeevi flipped through the pages of their family album and dug out a blast from the past. Chiranjeevi recycled the photo as Ram Charan's birthday wish and wrote that his son's birthday coincided with a special day, which he saw as a prediction that just like him, Ram Charan too was going to be an actor. "I was naturally overjoyed when Charan was born. It was only much later that it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on the World Theatre Day 27th March. He took to acting like a fish to water. On the eve of Ram Charan's birthday, Many, many happy returns," read Chiranjeevi's post. Ram Charan celebrates his 35th birthday today.

The throwback photo features a much, much younger Chiranjeevi kissing a baby version of Ram Charan. TBH, we wouldn't have figured it's Ram Charan in the photo without the caption. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, birthday boy Ram Charan wrote: "No words to express."

Chiranjeevi recently made his social media debuts on Twitter and Instagram. He also introduced Ram Charan on Twitter with a "The cub follows the lion" post. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was welcomed by the likes of Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Mohanlal, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Kajal Aggarwal among others. One of his first posts was the motion poster of RRR, SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, which also stars Ram Charan.

Happy birthday, Ram Charan!