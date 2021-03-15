RRR: Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt Enchants As Sita In First Look

Alia Bhatt in RRR. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt gave her fans a birthday treat on Monday by sharing her first ever look from the forthcoming film RRR. We are smitten by Alia Bhatt's look in the SS Rajamouli-directed film. In the poster, Alia looks simply stunning, dressed in a green saree as she looks away from the camera. She has her hair styled in a long braid and can be seen sporting minimal make-up. The picture has an old world charm to it. Alia, sharing the film's poster, simply wrote the name of her character in the film - she is called Sita. She added the hashtag #RRR. No other words needed.

Without much ado, take a look at Alia Bhatt at Sita.

Ahead of the poster's big reveal, Alia Bhatt teased her fans with a glimpse of her look from the film on Sunday. The picture was a silhouette shot. "Coming tomorrow," wrote the actress, who turned 28 on Monday.

RRR boasts of an impressive star cast that also includes Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film, set in the 1920's is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem."

It is Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success. The film will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. RRR was earlier to release on July 30, 2020. However, the film's shooting was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the film's director SS Rajamouli had also contracted the virus last year.