Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Wedding To Take Place In April: Report

Ali Fazal with girlfriend Richa Chadha.

Highlights Richa and Ali will reportedly get married in New Delhi

"There'll be a party for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai," said source

The couple have been dating for over four years

Richa Chadha and her actor boyfriend Ali Fazal occupied a spot on the trends' list on Wednesday after reports of their wedding started doing the rounds on the Internet. A Times Of India report states that the couple's wedding will take place in the third week of April. According to the report, Richa and Ali, who have been dating for over four years, will get married in New Delhi and will later host a grand party for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai. "The two first met on the set of Fukrey in 2012 and have been friends ever since. They started dating in 2015, made their relationship public in 2017 and now, they are all set to take the big leap. The wedding will happen in Delhi among close family and friends. The festivities will go on for two days," revealed a source, adding: "There will also be a party for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai after that."

The couple are reportedly planning to "go quirky with their wedding" festivities. Talking about the wedding venue, the source told the site: "The duo are working round the clock with their teams for interesting, unconventional venues and celebration ideas. The party in Mumbai will most likely be at a venue by the sea or in an experiential venue, something like a performing centre, which is a break from the usual venues."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have addressed rumours about their wedding during a couple of interviews in the past. Earlier, talking to Bombay Times, the actress said that she and Ali are "waiting" as they don't have the time to plan out their wedding in a busy schedule. "We don't have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like... I don't have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July. It will become like a line production job. We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space," she told the publication.

The couple frequently make appearances together. Last month, they made a couple entry to Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday celebration soon after attending a special event organized by Amazon for CEO Jeff Bezos together.

On the work front, Richa Chadha will next be seen in Bholi Punjaban while Ali Fazal's next release is Death On The Nile.