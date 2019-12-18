Ali Fazal Adds Romantic Poem To Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal shared this picture. (Image courtesy: alifazal9)

Actress Richa Chadha turned a year older on Wednesday and on the occasion of her 33th birthday, her actor boyfriend Ali Fazal wished her in the sweetest way possible. The Mirzapur actor shared a loved-up post for her on Instagram and to make it extra special, he accompanied it with a romantic poem. Adorable, isn't it? Ali, who is filming Hollywood movie Death On The Nile in abroad, shared a photo of himself and Richa and wrote: "One of my all-time favourite photographs of life... I miss. Arey mohabbat, happy birthday. Janamdin mubarak, partner! Doori bhi ajeeb cheez hai - nahi khair ajeeb nahi hai, main kuch poetic likhna chah raha tha iss mauke pe. I guess, the photo says it all. Aur himmat bhi nahi hui, Richa Chadha."

He then shared a few lines from a poem written by someone he referred to as 'M' in his post. "Yeh nahi jaanta kitna lamba hai safar... Main shayad jaanta hoon kitna lamba hai safar. Kal bataaoonga. Tum milna. Waheen. Khaton ke teele pe. Kaagaz tumhaara hoga, kalam-dawaat meri, likhaayi tumhaari, chand bol mere, afsaane tumhaare, ghazlein meri, yeh silsila mera, yeh daastaan-e-mohabbat humari! (They don't know how long the journey is. I think I know how long the journey is. Will tell you how long tomorrow. Meet me on the hillock of letters. The paper will be yours, pen will be mine. The writing will be yours, a few words mine. The tales will be yours, the music mine, this epic story of love will be ours) - M," read his post.

Reacting to his post, Richa Chadha dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section. Take a look:

With his latest post, Ali Fazal has surely set some major relationship goals for us. Ali and Richa, who have reportedly been dating for over four years, frequently share loved-up posts featuring each other on social media. On the actress' birthday, we have handpicked a few for you. Take a look:

On the work front, Ali Fazal will next be seen with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot in Death On The Nile. Richa Chadha, on the other hand, was last seen in Section 375. She has several films in the pipeline such as Ghoomketu, Panga and Shakeela.