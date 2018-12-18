Inside Richa Chadha's Birthday-Special Vacation With Boyfriend Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha shared this picture with Ali Fazal (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Celebrity couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha flew to Maldives to celebrate her birthday. Richa turned 32 on Tuesday. The actors have shared several pictures from their Maldivian vacation and they are just too fabulous. "We were stranded on an island briefly in Maldives. Just when I thought I couldn't be surprised any more... or things couldn't get better... thank you, Ali Fazal... that's the most special thing anyone's ever done for me...(second to my parents giving me life of course). Blessed, blissful and beautiful," Richa captioned one of her posts. She appears to be dressed in a black outfit for the date while Ali looks dapper in a black suit.

Take a look at the pictures from Richa Chadha's birthday-special vacation.

"Tanned and how. Taking in the Maldivian sun. Looking forward to the events today! Pre-birthday shenanigans," wrote Ali Fazal.

Happy birthday, Richa.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal started dating last year. They are co-stars of the Fukrey film series.

On the work front, Richa Chadha has Shakeela in the pipeline. In the biopic, Richa stars as Shakeela Khan, an adult film star, who featured in south Indian films in the Nineties. Describing Shakeela, Richa told news agency IANS, "She is a brave soul who defied norms of the business during her time and her story was much more than what people know of. To essay the role of a living being is additional responsibility on me as actor and team as the makers of the film." Shakeela is slated to release in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal, who played Guddu in Netflix's Mirzapur, has Milan Talkies and Prasathanam in his kitty.