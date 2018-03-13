For Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal, A Working Trip For The Oscars Turned Into A 'Mini Vacation'

Highlights
Oscar or not, Richa and Ali really did enjoy themselves at the Vanity Fair after party and other events. The actress shared some details of their stay in LA: "We got to attend a lot of high-profile prestigious events like Elton's John's AIDS memorial dinner, WME (William Morris Endeavor Entertainment) party and the Vanity Fair party in addition to some other really posh parties where we got to interact with really interesting people from all over the world," IANS quoted her as saying.
On Ali Fazal's Instagram, there's a glimpse of just how much fun it was at the WME party - the couple were accidentally photobombed by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Ok i swear i didnt plan this photo... hahahahahahahahah... but Jack Dawson aka Leo seems to have photobombed this selfie.. spot if you can.. but besides the little crowd, it was an honour to be present at the WME Party last night.. with greats in the room.. congratulated Mr Adrian brody on his wonderful performance in PeakyBlinders, Stared back at Drake because , arey woh richa ko taak raha thha.. toh maine bhi ghoora. And i guess the reason i was so phaila hua was because it was home territory - my agency throwing the pre oscar party last night. I think all the hip hop crowd was there fo sure. Wait, pharrel was missing .. he got to play holi elsewhere. . . . . . . #victoriaandabdul #oscars2018 #oscars #oscars90 #academy #awards #nomination #PreOscar #life #allstar #universalstudios #keanureeves #halleberry #usher #blackpanther #garyoldman #cast #newsroom #tobymaguire #spiderman #peakyblinders
"But I'll tell you one thing. We did get to observe how different the work ethics are in Hollywood as compared to Indian cinema which we rather subserviently refer to as 'Bollywood'. Can't we find a term more organic and less imitative for Hindi cinema?" Richa Chadha added.
About Victoria & Abdul, Richa said that the movie has made her proud of Ali Fazal: "Tell me how many Indian actors get to play the title role in a Hollywood film and that too opposite the indomitable Judi Dench? I am very proud of Ali and the film. The film got these Oscar nominations. For the rest of his life we can be proud of the fact that Ali was showcased for the nominations in two major categories."
