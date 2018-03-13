For Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal, A Working Trip For The Oscars Turned Into A 'Mini Vacation'

"Ali had to attend these pre-Oscar events, so we decided to make a mini-vacation out of it," said Richa Chadha

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 13, 2018 16:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
For Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal, A Working Trip For The Oscars Turned Into A 'Mini Vacation'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at a pre-Oscar party (courtesy alifazal9)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "It was a lot of fun," said Richa Chadha
  2. "We got to attend high-profile prestigious events," she added
  3. "We got to interact with really interesting people," she also said
Celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were in Los Angeles during the Oscars - they were spotted making couple entries to the pre-Oscar parties and the after party. In a recent interview, Richa Chadha opened up about how their trip to LA was not just for business but also a whole lot of fun. "I had some work in LA and Ali had to attend these pre-Oscar events, so we decided to make a mini-vacation out of it. It was a lot of fun," she told IANS. Earlier in 2017, when Richa and Ali's unconfirmed relationship status was still a subject of much speculation, she dropped by at the premiere of Ali Fazal's Victoria & Abdul at the 74th Venice Film Festival. At the Oscars, Victoria & Abdul, his film with Hollywood veteran Judi Dench, was nominated in two categories but did not score a win.

Oscar or not, Richa and Ali really did enjoy themselves at the Vanity Fair after party and other events. The actress shared some details of their stay in LA: "We got to attend a lot of high-profile prestigious events like Elton's John's AIDS memorial dinner, WME (William Morris Endeavor Entertainment) party and the Vanity Fair party in addition to some other really posh parties where we got to interact with really interesting people from all over the world," IANS quoted her as saying.

On Ali Fazal's Instagram, there's a glimpse of just how much fun it was at the WME party - the couple were accidentally photobombed by Leonardo DiCaprio.
 
 

Ok i swear i didnt plan this photo... hahahahahahahahah... but Jack Dawson aka Leo seems to have photobombed this selfie.. spot if you can.. but besides the little crowd, it was an honour to be present at the WME Party last night.. with greats in the room.. congratulated Mr Adrian brody on his wonderful performance in PeakyBlinders, Stared back at Drake because , arey woh richa ko taak raha thha.. toh maine bhi ghoora. And i guess the reason i was so phaila hua was because it was home territory - my agency throwing the pre oscar party last night. I think all the hip hop crowd was there fo sure. Wait, pharrel was missing .. he got to play holi elsewhere. . . . . . . #victoriaandabdul #oscars2018 #oscars #oscars90 #academy #awards #nomination #PreOscar #life #allstar #universalstudios #keanureeves #halleberry #usher #blackpanther #garyoldman #cast #newsroom #tobymaguire #spiderman #peakyblinders

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on



"But I'll tell you one thing. We did get to observe how different the work ethics are in Hollywood as compared to Indian cinema which we rather subserviently refer to as 'Bollywood'. Can't we find a term more organic and less imitative for Hindi cinema?" Richa Chadha added.
 


About Victoria & Abdul, Richa said that the movie has made her proud of Ali Fazal: "Tell me how many Indian actors get to play the title role in a Hollywood film and that too opposite the indomitable Judi Dench? I am very proud of Ali and the film. The film got these Oscar nominations. For the rest of his life we can be proud of the fact that Ali was showcased for the nominations in two major categories."

Comments
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha appeared to confirm their relationship status last year when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. Richa Chadha was last seen in new film 3 Storeys, co-starring Renuka Sahane, Sharman Joshi and Pulkit Samrat.

(With IANS inputs)
 

Trending

ali fazalricha chadha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IndigoLose WeightNaresh AgrawalFarmers ProtestHadiyaSonia GandhiJagan Mohan ReddyMangaluru Pub

................................ Advertisement ................................