Oscars 2018: Richa Chadha Was Ali Fazal's Plus One At After Party

Highlights
- Ali Fazal's Victoria And Abdul was nominated in two categories
- Richa shared several pictures from the Vanity Fair party
- Last year, Richa and Ali made their relationship official
Richa chronicled their trip to the Vanity Fair party on Instagram:
However, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Vanity Fair party experience wasn't as thrilling as the pre-Oscar party night. Remember, Leonardo DiCaprio photobombed their selfie?
Ok i swear i didnt plan this photo... hahahahahahahahah... but Jack Dawson aka Leo seems to have photobombed this selfie.. spot if you can.. but besides the little crowd, it was an honour to be present at the WME Party last night.. with greats in the room.. congratulated Mr Adrian brody on his wonderful performance in PeakyBlinders, Stared back at Drake because , arey woh richa ko taak raha thha.. toh maine bhi ghoora. And i guess the reason i was so phaila hua was because it was home territory - my agency throwing the pre oscar party last night. I think all the hip hop crowd was there fo sure. Wait, pharrel was missing .. he got to play holi elsewhere. . . . . . . #victoriaandabdul #oscars2018 #oscars #oscars90 #academy #awards #nomination #PreOscar #life #allstar #universalstudios #keanureeves #halleberry #usher #blackpanther #garyoldman #cast #newsroom #tobymaguire #spiderman #peakyblinders
Ali Fazal is currently filming Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which also stars Abhay Deol, Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha.